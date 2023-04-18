C# .NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a .NET Developer, you’ll be responsible for developing software applications and building solutions using Microsoft technologies.

You will have experience with the latest tools including C#, ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework (or LINQ to SQL), as well as Migrations and Unit testing frameworks such as NUnit or xUnit.

Your role will involve working within teams on projects that range from single-page web applications to full scale enterprise systems.

Requirements

Develops software solutions using object-oriented design and programming methodologies – Design and develops custom applications and components.

Create C# scripts for use in Web Forms and Web Services.

Maintain web sites and applications by performing system maintenance, updates, and upgrades

Familiarity with:

SDLC

Azure development

Agile development practices

Development of restful services

Understanding of good C# development practices

Understanding of GIT and DevOps processes & tooling

Qualifications:

Experience with .NET development preferred.

Strong knowledge of data structures and algorithms, including STL and networking.

A minimum of three years experience in C# .NET development

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related Field

3+ years of experience with .NET, C# and ASP.NET a plus.

3+ years of experience with the .NET framework required.

Experience developing and maintaining business applications using ASP.NET MVC and C# preferred

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

ASP.NET MVC

Asp.Net

MVC

LINQ

SQL

GIT

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

