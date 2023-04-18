C# .NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a .NET Developer, you’ll be responsible for developing software applications and building solutions using Microsoft technologies.
You will have experience with the latest tools including C#, ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework (or LINQ to SQL), as well as Migrations and Unit testing frameworks such as NUnit or xUnit.
Your role will involve working within teams on projects that range from single-page web applications to full scale enterprise systems.
Requirements
- Develops software solutions using object-oriented design and programming methodologies – Design and develops custom applications and components.
- Create C# scripts for use in Web Forms and Web Services.
- Maintain web sites and applications by performing system maintenance, updates, and upgrades
Familiarity with:
- SDLC
- Azure development
- Agile development practices
- Development of restful services
- Understanding of good C# development practices
- Understanding of GIT and DevOps processes & tooling
Qualifications:
- Experience with .NET development preferred.
- Strong knowledge of data structures and algorithms, including STL and networking.
- A minimum of three years experience in C# .NET development
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related Field
- 3+ years of experience with .NET, C# and ASP.NET a plus.
- 3+ years of experience with the .NET framework required.
- Experience developing and maintaining business applications using ASP.NET MVC and C# preferred
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- ASP.NET MVC
- Asp.Net
- MVC
- LINQ
- SQL
- GIT
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree