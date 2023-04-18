Calypso Analyst Developer

The main purpose of this position is to work closely with a team of developers to design/architect, develop, maintain and support information technology (IT) solutions (Calypso and other in-house-developed solutions) to meet the business needs of the Company Group.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Define own and others’ work plans using own discretion and in alignment with the departmental and functional work plans.

Conduct analysis and design/architect quality IT solutions according to approved business requirements and in line with the governance frameworks.

Ensure the delivery of quality IT solutions through the development, integration, testing and deployment of a solution according to the approved design specifications and within agreed timelines.

Ensure the overall quality of an IT solution by contributing to the compilation of standards, improving processes and ensuring that the approved processes and standards are followed.

Consistently provide IT solution maintenance and support in the designated area to ensure business continuity, in line with the agreed service standards.

Keep abreast of trends and developments in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector and within own specialised area of technology in order to develop and design the most appropriate IT solution within own area of responsibility.

Comply with the expected standards and procedures for the completion of the tasks/activities performed.

Actively participate, as a team member, and support the team towards the completion of goals.

Provide mentoring and coaching to team members.

Engage with the internal and external user community to ensure that the business benefits are realised.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

a Bachelor’s degree in IT or an equivalent NQF 7 qualification;

a Java certification;

three to five years’ experience in Calypso (including solid experience in the use and application of version 14 or a later version) and Calypso-specific development and operations, including:

knowledge of the Calypso architecture and deployment;

custom enhancements;

system settings;

general Calypso maintenance – monitoring of logs, performance metrics, stop and start the application and deployment of changes;

workflow configuration, accounting, scheduled tasks, end-of-day;

booking of trades; and

confirmation and settlement; and

five to seven years’ experience in:

IT development at an analyst level;

programming and design in a Java JEE/J2EE environment;

programming and design of Oracle databases; and

JBoss Application Server.

Desired Skills:

? building trust

? decision-making

? verbal and written communication

Learn more/Apply for this position