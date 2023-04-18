Data Administrator at Ergasia Placements

Managing of SFTP and client / service provider portals.

Prepare and Import files (handover, payment, trace, and ad-hoc) on both Excalibur and Lexpro.

Import of financial transactions from Lexpro.

Attend to report extracts daily, weekly, monthly and any ad-hoc requests.

Attend to weekly and monthly client recons.

Liaise with relevant parties regarding query escalation (client / service provider).

Attend to data related queries from call centre.

Data analysis on outcome of campaigns or handover / trace data.

Collaborate with Call Centre Manager regarding campaign / collection strategies.

Implement new and/or improve on existing strategies and processes.

Develop / liaise with service provider regarding existing and newly developed reports.

Create Email campaigns (as and when required) on Rocketmailer

Ability to work and complete projects without supervision, self-motivated.

Ability to communicate with discretion and professionalism, understanding when confidentiality is needed.

Analytical approach to problem solving & solution driven strategy development

Capable of always working on multiple projects / instructions.

Strategy implementation with excellent organisational skills.

Strong knowledge of systems, processes, and techniques

Desired Skills:

Call Centre

Advanced Excel

Excalibur

Lexpro

Debicheck

Attention to detail

Critical Thinking

Ability to work in a team

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

