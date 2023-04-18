Data Analyst at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education and distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.

The core purpose of the job is to comply with initiatives relating to the key institutional objectives growth, stakeholder engagement and academic excellence. In doing so the incumbent is responsible for performing a wide range of initiatives related to interpreting data, analysing results using statistical techniques.

Description

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE

Reporting daily targets in accordance with key tracking points to the unit manager and through discussions provide suggestions for the improvement

Interpret data, analyze results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

Identify, analyze, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data set

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities

Adept at queries, report writing and presenting findings

Responsible for reconciling weekly sales records to finance registrations

Identify Top and new programme sales

Keep abreast of all competitors and offerings

Track actuals against targets

Preparing various exhibits for Reviews and team meetings presentations

Minimum Requirements

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s Degree or Equivalent qualification

EXPERIENCE

A proven track record of performance with at least 1-2 years of increasing Marketing/Customer Marketing/Sales responsibility and strong relationships his/her with customer(s)

Fluent English Desired

Understands drivers of profitability and margins; uses fact based information (customer data, research, CRM, etc) to make decisions; develops insightful conclusions from complex information.

Spends time learning and understanding the student/target market

Able to communicate effectively to a wide range of stakeholders (verbally, write ups, presentations)

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Knowledge and a clear understanding of policies, procedures and rules that govern the Higher Education environment

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint

Computer literate

The individual must be driven by service excellence and have the ability to communicate effectively within a high functioning team environment

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

Exceptional time management skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Proactive

Assertive

Easily adaptable to change

Must be able to multi-task

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Will be required to work overtime and during the weekends

Will be required to travel as required

Desired Skills:

Good Communication Skills

Time Management

Presentation Skills

