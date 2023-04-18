Data Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

A large Retail and Consumer Finance Concern in Joburg seeks your expertise and strong business acumen as a Data Analyst to interpret data and turn it into information which can offer ways to improve a business, thus affecting business decisions. You will be required to gather information from various sources and interpret patterns and trends and deliver to end user accurately, timeously and in an understandable format. You must possess a 3-year related Degree (In a quantitative field i.e: Data, Finance, Economics etc.), have 3-7 years’ work experience in Data Analytics – the ability to analyse, model and interpret data, a high level of mathematical ability and experience in SQL and Python, knowledge of Retail industry data models & experience using Tableau.

DUTIES:

Execute on the data visualisation and reporting strategy, policy and processes –

Conduct full lifecycle analysis to include requirements, activities and design.

Monitor performance and quality control plans to identify improvements.

Follow processes to ensure execution of relevant data application requirements for various business needs.

Appraise yourself on business definitions and apply this consistently within all reporting projects.

Manage own time, capacity and resourcing to ensure accurate, complete, timely and consistent delivery on management and business reporting.

Execute on administration tasks required on projects or initiatives.

Monitor and maintain data environments and projects.

Conduct quality control and auditing of reports to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data prior to handing over to end user.

Implement actions to rectify gaps identified in QA and auditing process.

Contribute to discussions that enable enhancement of data reporting.

Work directly with team members and business users to resolve data conflicts and inappropriate data usage.

Monitor reports to alert or identify when errors occur and communicate to business should there be a requirement.

Take action to rectify and find resolution to errors that have been identified during the monitoring process.

Prepare and present potential technical solutions and innovations and advise the business on the technical and business value of the proposition with appropriate trade-offs.

Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements –

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports.

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems.

Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets.

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems.

Work with management to prioritize business and information needs.

Utilise skill to convert complex information into understandable formats to create relevant business reports.

Develop and distribute reporting as per agreed requirement for clients and organisation.

Provide relevant reporting for all stakeholder needs as per agreed timeframes i.e: weekly, monthly etc.

Ensure end to end data processes enable the accurate view of data to end business user.

Filter through extensive business data sources to ensure data is sourced from most accurate source and translated into reports that is understandable to the end user.

Ensure that the same data sources are used to result in consistent data outputs.

Document and gain sign off for business user requirement documents.

Implement of reporting requirement/project to ensure customer needs are met.

Monitor reporting deliverables to ensure alignment to business SLA.

Translate meta-data into explanatory report and visuals for easy understanding to end user.

Coordinate and ensure that all data reporting projects are designed, scoped and delivered to meet the needs of the business.

Design solutions for new, changed or upgrade requirements.

Collaborate with subject matter experts and data analytics team to select the relevant sources of data and information.

Exercise diligence when granting permissions to all dashboards, reports, graph etc. developed.

Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed reports to the end user –

Communication to stakeholders to keep them abreast of current developments within the function and to manage expectations on projects.

Continuous communication and feedback to keep the business requester informed of the status.

Understand data sources to ensure governance, procedures and standards are upheld and complied with.

Utilise specialist knowledge to explain the data and transfer the understanding to business end user.

Update data dictionary on an ongoing basis to ensure its accurate and kept up to date with new report developments.

Establish and share data dictionary to business stakeholders.

Engage and collaborate with business and IT technical functions to determine avenues for improvement in data analytics.

Conduct training and upskilling on new reports and or reporting platforms to relevant stakeholders.

Be agile in creating networks within the organisation that allow for visibility and knowledge sharing.

Manage customer centricity within area of responsibility –

Utilise specialist knowledge to explain the data and transfer the understanding to business end user.

Conduct training and upskilling on new reports and or self-service analytics platforms to relevant stakeholders.

Communication to stakeholders to keep them abreast of current developments within the function and to manage expectations.

Apply the standards set out in all legislation, policy and procedure that effects the customer.

Deal effectively and timeously with customer complaints and ensure that complaints are resolved or escalated in line with agreed standards.

Deliver services and products to the customer within the parameters of the agreed SLA.

Recognise and celebrate customer centric behaviour within others.

Manage colleagues and customers’ expectations and communicate appropriately within the parameters of agreed SLAs.

Act in a customer centric manner that is in line with the service code and core ideology in order to meet and exceed the requirements of internal and external customers.

Team Human Resources Management –

Actively and consistently maintain high standards of professionalism in all aspects of personal presentation and delivery.

Apply knowledge of the organisational systems, structures, policies and procedures to achieve results.

Demonstrate initiative in follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained.

Provide appropriate resolution for tasks or deadlines not met.

Support and drive the business’ core values.

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback.

Take ownership for driving own career development.

Show commitment to teamwork and a willingness to go the extra mile to achieve team objectives.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

3-year related Degree (In a quantitative field i.e: Data, Finance, Economics etc.).

Relevant Post graduate qualification (advantageous).

Experience/Skills –

3-7 Years’ experience in Data Analytics. Ability to analyse, model and interpret data.

A high level of mathematical ability and experience in SQL and Python. Experience using Tableau.

In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations.

Understanding of business models and metrics.

Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business).

Knowledge of Retail industry data models.

Knowledge of compliance and IT governance.

Project Management.

ATTRIBUTES:

Conflict Management

Stakeholder Management

Applying Expertise and Knowledge

Financial acumen

Business Acumen and Business Analytics.

Deciding and initiating action.

Problem solving.

Attention to detail.

Working with People.

Presenting and communicating information.

Analysing.

Learning and Researching.

Planning and Organising.

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.

