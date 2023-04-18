Data Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is a leading global company that provides comprehensive online and mobile betting, gaming, and bookmaking services, with retail outlets located nationwide. They stand out from their competitors by providing a full range of exciting betting and gaming experiences to their customers.

Summary:

Our client is seeking a highly motivated and experienced Data Analytics Specialist to join their team. This is an exciting opportunity for someone who is passionate about data analytics and has a strong ability to interpret large amounts of data, create meaningful insights and reports, and work closely with stakeholders to understand their data needs. If you have a passion for business intelligence, data-driven decision-making, and a strong ability to work with data analytics tools such as Power BI and Tableau, apply today and join our team!

Job Description:

We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced Data Analytics Specialist to join the team. In this role, you will play a crucial role in driving data-driven decision-making by monitoring and interpreting large amounts of raw data, creating insightful reports and visualizations, and working closely with stakeholders to understand their data needs.

You will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and be part of a team that is passionate about business intelligence and data analytics. If you are highly analytical, detail-oriented, and have a passion for working with data, this is the perfect opportunity for you.

Responsibilities:

– Design and develop customized data models and templates using advanced data analytics tools to meet business needs

– Work closely with stakeholders to understand and anticipate their data needs, and create interactive reports, visualizations, and dashboards that provide meaningful insights and drive data-driven decision-making

– Maintain the accuracy, security, and performance of the data collection systems

– Interpret large amounts of data and create excel templates and current data sets

– Develop and implement new reporting templates and create ad hoc reports from datasets and betting systems

– Work closely with data analysts and DB administrators to effectively communicate new requirements

– Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and provide customized solutions to meet their needs

– Provide ongoing support and maintenance to ensure the data analytics environment is running efficiently

– Troubleshoot any technical issues that arise and implement updates as required

Requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

– 5+ years of proven experience as a Data Analytics Specialist or a similar role

– Strong knowledge of advanced data analytics tools such as Power BI and Tableau

– Experience with data visualization techniques, creating visually appealing dashboards, and conducting data analysis

– Strong SQL and database knowledge

– Strong data engineering skills

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

– Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

data modeling

DAX

Power Query

Power View

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

