Dispute Resolution Technical Lead at Batho Pele Top Services

Apr 18, 2023

  • To provide senior representation for the company by liaising with the various ombudsman offices and regulatory bodies.
  • Proactively advising and acting in terms of alternative dispute resolution practices, legal issues and risk management for internal stakeholders.
  • Management of Regulatory complaints end-to-end.
  • Be the voice of the customer.
  • Lodge and record all Regulatory complaints on the CMS system.
  • Identify client needs and resolve regulatory complaints within agreed and prescribed SLA’s.
  • Draft complaint responses and communicate decisions to intermediaries, management, clients, Ombudsman, FSCA, media, attorneys etc.
  • Build and maintain effective internal / external relationships by organizing workshops; discussion forums and keeping the team updated on changes in the department or new requirements from the Regulatory bodies.
  • Respond timeously to the Ombudsman to avoid penalties by resolving complaints in the prescribed time.
  • Ensure recommendations made by the Ombudsman are conveyed to the appropriate Business Units by forwarding recommendations and discussing with the Business Unit Manager.
  • Manage complaints taking all TCF principles into account as well as business requirements.
  • Investigation of complaints for all company products, policy services, service providers and sales channels.
  • Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on the role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions.
  • Ensure quality in the investigation, communication and resolution of complaints.
  • Demonstrate effective stakeholder engagement maintaining and improving relationships with all stakeholders, both internally and externally, as well as within the Complaints Team.
  • Conduct effective complaints root cause analysis to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the company.
  • Ensure report / dashboards are produced timeously via monthly feedback to internal stakeholders.
  • Identify trends on types of complaints received and update the complaints system accurately.
  • Compliance with the Complaints Framework and required process for effective queue management.
  • Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing the company and Business Unit Plan.

Desired Skills:

  • Legal knowledge
  • Dispute resolution practices
  • Operations planning
  • Client Service Management
  • Management information and reporting principles
  • tools and mechanisms
  • Governance
  • risk and controls
  • Performance management
  • Financial Accounting Principles

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *