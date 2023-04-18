Dispute Resolution Technical Lead at Batho Pele Top Services

- To provide senior representation for the company by liaising with the various ombudsman offices and regulatory bodies.
- Proactively advising and acting in terms of alternative dispute resolution practices, legal issues and risk management for internal stakeholders.
- Management of Regulatory complaints end-to-end.
- Be the voice of the customer.
- Lodge and record all Regulatory complaints on the CMS system.
- Identify client needs and resolve regulatory complaints within agreed and prescribed SLA’s.
- Draft complaint responses and communicate decisions to intermediaries, management, clients, Ombudsman, FSCA, media, attorneys etc.
- Build and maintain effective internal / external relationships by organizing workshops; discussion forums and keeping the team updated on changes in the department or new requirements from the Regulatory bodies.
- Respond timeously to the Ombudsman to avoid penalties by resolving complaints in the prescribed time.
- Ensure recommendations made by the Ombudsman are conveyed to the appropriate Business Units by forwarding recommendations and discussing with the Business Unit Manager.
- Manage complaints taking all TCF principles into account as well as business requirements.
- Investigation of complaints for all company products, policy services, service providers and sales channels.
- Keep abreast of legislation and other industry changes that impacts on the role by reading the relevant newsletters; websites and attending sessions.
- Ensure quality in the investigation, communication and resolution of complaints.
- Demonstrate effective stakeholder engagement maintaining and improving relationships with all stakeholders, both internally and externally, as well as within the Complaints Team.
- Conduct effective complaints root cause analysis to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to the company.
- Ensure report / dashboards are produced timeously via monthly feedback to internal stakeholders.
- Identify trends on types of complaints received and update the complaints system accurately.
- Compliance with the Complaints Framework and required process for effective queue management.
- Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing the company and Business Unit Plan.
Desired Skills:
- Legal knowledge
- Dispute resolution practices
- Operations planning
- Client Service Management
- Management information and reporting principles
- tools and mechanisms
- Governance
- risk and controls
- Performance management
- Financial Accounting Principles
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree