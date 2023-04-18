Fintech Solutions Architect – Western Cape Brackenfell

As a recognized authority in Financial Services such as account payments, money transfers, airtime, mobile payments, card payments, etc. to retail customers, the FinTech Solution Architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for Financial Services and creates high-quality data, application, and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of high transaction volume systems (FinTech, digital and alternative payment technologies, etc.), technical knowledge of Cloud architectures and security is essential.

Coming from a financial backgroung with the following experience :

7-10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry 5+ yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC) 5+ yrs Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems 5+ yrs Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment 5+ yrs Experience architecting and developing n-tier applications using multiple programming languages and paradigms 5+ yrs Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices 2-3 yrs Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects

Knowledge of Cloud Architectures .

Desired Skills:

cloud

TOGAF

Solution Architecture

fintech

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

