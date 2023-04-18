Full Stack Developer

Our client is looking for a talented and experienced Full Stack Laravel Developer.
Responsibilities:
- Develop the backend and frontend, paying attention to problems around security.
- Designing and polishing frontend features with a focus on UX and a passion for optimal design.
Required experience:
- Degree; or 6 years of industry experience without a qualification.
- 3+ years’ experience in PHP and in the Laravel framework.
- 1+ year experience working with a large software platform/SaaS platform.
- Experience with jQuery and/or AngularJS, HTML/CSS, MySQL, GIT source control
- API design and architecture
Advantageous:
- Elasticsearch (or related no-SQL DB experience)
- REDIS (or other in-memory DB solutions)
- Automated testing and CD/CI pipelines
- Technical Documentation experience
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- SaaS
- GIT
- jQuery
- AngularJS
- API design
- Linux
- LESS
- SASS
- Full Stack Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development