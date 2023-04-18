Full Stack Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Apr 18, 2023

Our client is looking for a talented and experienced Full Stack Laravel Developer.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop the backend and frontend, paying attention to problems around security.
  • Designing and polishing frontend features with a focus on UX and a passion for optimal design.

Required experience:

  • Degree; or 6 years of industry experience without a qualification.
  • 3+ years’ experience in PHP and in the Laravel framework.
  • 1+ year experience working with a large software platform/SaaS platform.
  • Experience with jQuery and/or AngularJS, HTML/CSS, MySQL, GIT source control
  • API design and architecture

Advantageous:

  • Elasticsearch (or related no-SQL DB experience)
  • REDIS (or other in-memory DB solutions)
  • Automated testing and CD/CI pipelines
  • Technical Documentation experience

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • Laravel
  • SaaS
  • GIT
  • jQuery
  • AngularJS
  • API design
  • Linux
  • LESS
  • SASS
  • Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

