IT Project Manager

Our client is looking for a passionate Project Manager who has experience with managing large complex application systems and development projects from start to finish.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or IT related field.

Project Management Certification (PMP) will be beneficial.

4+ years project management experience.

Experience with Software Development and the SDLC.

Experience in both Waterfall and Agile methodologies.

Experience with managing people.

MS Office and Google suite knowledge.

Responsibilities:

Direct and oversee completion of projects.

Develop a plan of action including schedule, resources, and work plan.

Assess risks and establish contingency plans.

Define and manage project scopes and specifications.

Manage project resources and delivery of outputs.

Manage and report on project budget.

Quality control and compliance to specifications.

Manage risks, issues, and constraints.

Stakeholder management, communication and reporting at project level.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

PMP

Project plan

Agile

SDLC

Software Projects

Project budget

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Learn more/Apply for this position