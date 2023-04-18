Java Developer – 2214 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Java Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- JAVA/Spring Boot
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS)
- HTML5, CSS3
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development)
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)
- IntelliJ / WebStorm
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack)
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- NodeJS (advantageous)
- Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous)
- REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous)
- Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts)
- Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups
- Docker/AWS
- Kubernetes/AWS
- Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Jira, Confluence
- Micro Services
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- German language skills will be advantageous
- Excellent interpersonal skills to communicate effectively (verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users
- Strong Presentation skills
- Good time management and organisational skills
- Willingness to learn and grow with the team
- Willingness to engage with foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers and culture differences
- Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks
- Ability to work as part of an agile team, inter dependant and independently to submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality
- Proactive and take personal initiative when appropriate – self-starter
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Solution and results orientated with strong customer focus
- Understand situational awareness and holistic view on topics
- Continuous improvement mindset
- Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)
- Take consultative approach to challenge customers’ requested solution design, should a better alternative exist
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Jira
- Micro Services