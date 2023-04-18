Java Developer – 2214 – Gauteng Pretoria

Apr 18, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Java Developer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JAVA/Spring Boot
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS)
  • HTML5, CSS3
  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development)
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire Mock)
  • IntelliJ / WebStorm
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/webpack)
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • NodeJS (advantageous)
  • Java Micro Profile (Jax-RS) (advantageous)
  • REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous)
  • Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts)
  • Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups
  • Docker/AWS
  • Kubernetes/AWS
  • Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Jira, Confluence
  • Micro Services

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • German language skills will be advantageous
  • Excellent interpersonal skills to communicate effectively (verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues/users
  • Strong Presentation skills
  • Good time management and organisational skills
  • Willingness to learn and grow with the team
  • Willingness to engage with foreign customers and be sensitive to possible language barriers and culture differences
  • Willingness and ability to work on weekends and public holidays on implementation and operations (IT Support) related tasks
  • Ability to work as part of an agile team, inter dependant and independently to submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality
  • Proactive and take personal initiative when appropriate – self-starter
  • Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Solution and results orientated with strong customer focus
  • Understand situational awareness and holistic view on topics
  • Continuous improvement mindset
  • Willing and able to travel extensively, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international)
  • Take consultative approach to challenge customers’ requested solution design, should a better alternative exist

