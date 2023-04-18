Java Developer – 2355,2356,2357,2358,2359

Apr 18, 2023

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Java Developer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
 Technical knowledge :

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
    • js
    • Java

  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
    • API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, Lambda etc.
    • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
    • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
    • Compute: Severless
    • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premises networks
    • Infrastructure as Code (CloudFormation)
    • Monitoring and log analytics

  • Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

  • Experience with:
    • Web Services Design & Deployment
    • REST
    • GIT

  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM
  • ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:Experience with E-mobility

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Java

