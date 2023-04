Java Developer at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

Our client in KZN is seeking a Java Developer to join their team and participate in a variety of development projects across various technologies. As an industry leader, they prioritize in building strong client relationships and delivering top-notch software solutions that adhere to industry standards. Their focus is on providing efficient and high-quality solutions that meet client needs. This is an exciting opportunity for a skilled developer to join a dynamic team.

Responsibilities:

Java/JEE development

Solution architecture

Compiling technical design specification documents

Development project experience including leading development teams, development, architecture and software engineering

Experience in BPM (Business Process Management) and ECM (Enterprise Content Management) process design and development

Solid experience in data and statistical analysis

Requirements:

Sc. Mathematics, B.Sc. Computer Science, experience drafting tests

Technologies & Frameworks:

Spring Web MVC

Spring Boot

RESTful Web Services (Service and Client using Jersey etc.)

SOAP Web Services (Client)

JSE 1.8 & 1.9

JEE (JSP/Servlet, Spring MVC, REST, SOAP)

Eclipse IDE

Maven

Git/SVN

Jenkins

Tomcat 9 Application Server

OpenText ECM Content Server

OpenText OTDS Directory Services

MS SQL SERVER 2014

Architecture / Analysis:

SPARX Enterprise Architect

Eclipse UML 2.0 Designer

Camunda

