Lead Software Developer (AWS, IaC, LAMP) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

HELP build cutting-edge software products for clients across the African continent as your coding expertise & strong leadership is sought to fill the role of a Lead Software Developer of our client, a dynamic EdTech company. You will direct Development activities and mentor other Developers while utilising industry best practices to help the team produce high quality software that exceeds the expectations of clients. You will also be expected to work to create software that is accessible, intuitive and in harmony with client requirements and context. The successful incumbent must possess a suitable IT-related tertiary qualification and preferably AWS Certification with 5-10 years’ work experience in a similar role, 3-5 years as a senior member of Software Dev teams & projects with proficiency in PHP, Symfony, Laravel, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, PostgreSQL, GIT, Subversion, Jenkins, Ansible, Grunt, Bower, Composer and strong technical skills in IaC and serverless development on AWS.

DUTIES:

Software Development –

Design, develop, and deliver high quality software to internal and external customers.

Work to create software that is accessible, intuitive and in harmony with client requirements and context.

Accurate and timely processing of development issues using and/or partner systems.

Team Leadership –

Actively direct Development team activity and motivate team members.

Assist with mentoring and growing other Development team members.

Project Coordination –

Plan Development projects and direct other Development staff in development activities.

Technology –

Actively maintain and improve own software development and technology expertise.

Process and Resources –

Actively maintain and improve Software Development processes, methodologies, and resources.

Actively promote the use of industry best practice approaches in Software Development projects.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Applicable tertiary qualification in IT.

Technical Certifications for Software Development languages utilised.

Technical Certifications for cloud technologies; AWS Certified preferred.

Experience/Skills –

A cross section of the following experience and technical skills is required:

5-10 Years experience –

In a similar Software Development role.

As a Full Stack Developer.

3-5 Years experience –

As a senior member of Software Development teams or projects.

With cloud technologies such; preference given to AWS.

LAMP Full Stack Developer Requirements:

Experience in LAMP web application development including:

PHP and PHP MVC Frameworks such as Symphony and Laravel.

HTML, CSS, JavaScript and jQuery.

RDBMS technologies such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server and/or Oracle.

Version Control tools such as GIT, Subversion or CVS.

Other Development tools such as Jenkins, Ansible, Grunt, Bower, and Composer.

Experience with container deployment using technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, ECS, and Fargate.

Experience with cloud-based technologies such as AWS and Azure.

Experience with teaching and learning technologies desirable; preference given to Moodle LMS.

AWS IaC Technology Requirements:

Experience in IaC and serverless development on AWS including:

AWS Lambda, API Gateway, Step Functions, Parameter/Secrets Store and other AWS serverless services.

Other foundational AWS services such as S3, EC2, RDS, CloudFront, IAM etc.

IaC tools and languages such as Terraform, Packer, and CloudFormation.

RDBMS technologies such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server and/or Oracle.

CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Github, Github Actions, CodeCommit, CodeBuild, CodeDeploy etc. Experience with designing and building cloud infrastructure for scaled multi-tenancy web applications preferred.



ATTRIBUTES:

Communication Skills: Excellent communication skills are required for this role. Lead Software Developers must

be able to express complex concepts clearly and succinctly, both in writing and verbally. They must also be able to listen effectively to fully understand client needs and expectations.

Presentation Skills: Excellent presentation skills are required for this role. Lead Software Developers must be comfortable working face to face with internal and external clients to discuss and deliver software development activities.

Software Development Approaches: Lead Software Developers must have strong practical experience with and apply modern software development methodologies, frameworks, and best practices.

Systematic Thinking: Lead Software Developers must have a systematic and thorough approach to software design, software development and problem solving.

COMMENTS:

