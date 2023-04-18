Machine Learning Engineer

If you are looking to become a technical expert as ML engineer, join this company in Centurion.

Qualification Requirements

BEng Electrical, Electronic, Computer, Software or similar.

MEng would be highly beneficial

Experience Required

You will need at least five years hands-on practical experience with machine learning implementations.

Experience with machine learning design: problem description, research to identify a suitable algorithm, generation of a suitable data set, training and evaluation of the selected algorithm, and embedding on a GPU platform.

Experience within the military and defense industries would be an advantage, and you will gain commercial experience.

Please apply online

Note that if you have not had feedback within two weeks, deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

machine learning

ML

Predictive modelling

Learn more/Apply for this position