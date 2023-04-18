Mobile Developer

Apr 18, 2023

Looking for a Mobile Developer (Swift, SwiftUI) who will be responsible for leading the development of iOS applications using Swift and SwiftU and collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
Key Requirements

  • 5+ years’ experience
  • Bachelor’s Degree / BTech
  • Swift
  • SwiftUI
  • iOS
  • Restful API

