Mobile Developer

Looking for a Mobile Developer (Swift, SwiftUI) who will be responsible for leading the development of iOS applications using Swift and SwiftU and collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

Swift

SwiftUI

iOS

Restful API

