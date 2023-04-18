New Intel connectivity programme aimed at wireless solution providers

Intel has announced a new Intel Connectivity Analytics programme that helps wireless solution providers generate unique networking and system insights – from network health and security, to quality of service and customer experience – enabling them to deliver enhanced applications and services to their customers.

The programme is available to vendors worldwide and is already being integrated with new programme participants Wyebot and Ambeent.

“We rely on PC connectivity more than ever in our daily lives – from cloud applications and services access, to communication with colleagues and customers,” says Eric McLaughlin, Intel vice-president in the Client Computing Group and GM of the Wireless Solutions Group. “Through our extensive PC footprint, Intel is uniquely positioned to deliver value to companies who can leverage client connectivity and local network environment insights to enhance solution offerings for their customers.”

Intel Connectivity Analytics (ICA) originated as a feature collaboration with Cisco to enable Intel-based PCs to share client information securely with Cisco access points to facilitate IT network and device management and offer proactive customer support.

The new Intel Connectivity Analytics programme progressed this offering, providing select application and service providers the opportunity to engage with Intel connectivity experts to enhance solutions with incremental PC client and network environment insights.

As more service providers join the Intel Connectivity Analytics programme, greater awareness of connectivity issues and challenges on managed devices will support the development of new innovations around PC networking and, ultimately, enable better user experiences.

Intel-based PCs have a market-leading footprint and are deployed in networks around the globe and across all major segments (corporate, industrial, government, education, consumer). Subject to end user and managed service provider consent, Intel Connectivity Analytics can be implemented by service providers to provide unique hardware and software-based insights that can help service providers better understand local network conditions from the PC client’s perspective.

Regardless of the hardware location, whether in the office or home, these insights can provide considerable benefits in a variety of areas.

* Capabilities can help service providers support:

* Network performance optimisation (health).

* Dynamic bandwidth adjustment for critical usages (quality of service).

* Security threat detection and issue resolution (security).

* Asset tracking and facility resource management (sensing/location).

* Client networking performance monitoring and technical support (UX/support).