On-Site Systems Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose:

The Systems Support Engineer is a key part of the company service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer. This specific role will be full time supporting the C-level executives for a customer site in Parktown, Johannesburg. The customer is extremely high profile and require a unique high calibre individual for IT support. Candidates do need to be very well-spoken for this role.

The following elements are part of the role:

Assist users onsite and in person

Manage Tickets and Requests

Managed 3rd party vendors to SLA

Receive and record all calls from our customers

Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation

Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations

Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA

Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets

Aid customer retention and satisfaction

Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Technical Qualifications

Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.

Experience

5+ years’ experience in a customer facing IT support role. Experience supporting C-level executives essential.

Technical skills

Strong knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.

Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services. MacOS experience a plus.

Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching

Powershell scripting and use for administration

Soft Skills

C-Level executive IT support experience essential

Fanatical attention to detail

Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience

A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude

An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)

Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

