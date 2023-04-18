On-Site Systems Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Apr 18, 2023

Role Purpose:
The Systems Support Engineer is a key part of the company service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer. This specific role will be full time supporting the C-level executives for a customer site in Parktown, Johannesburg. The customer is extremely high profile and require a unique high calibre individual for IT support. Candidates do need to be very well-spoken for this role.

The following elements are part of the role:

  • Assist users onsite and in person
  • Manage Tickets and Requests
  • Managed 3rd party vendors to SLA
  • Receive and record all calls from our customers
  • Provide initial assessment of all Tickets, attempt first time resolution, and /or escalation
  • Assist with customer onboarding projects and migrations
  • Monitor and escalate Tickets according to the customer’s SLA
  • Keep users informed on status and progress of their Tickets
  • Aid customer retention and satisfaction
  • Help to improve efficiency, processes, documentation, and automation.

Technical Qualifications

  • Current Microsoft Certifications in either MS or AZ tracks.

Experience

  • 5+ years’ experience in a customer facing IT support role. Experience supporting C-level executives essential.

Technical skills

  • Strong knowledge and experience of Office 365 services including Exchange Online SharePoint, Teams and OneDrive.
  • Excellent technical troubleshooting capabilities including Windows OS and applications, email flow and routing, and Office 365 services. MacOS experience a plus.
  • Good working knowledge of networks, routing & switching
  • Powershell scripting and use for administration

Soft Skills

  • C-Level executive IT support experience essential
  • Fanatical attention to detail
  • Customer focused, with an analytical approach with good questioning & listening skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills suitable for an international audience
  • A confident team player with a positive can-do attitude
  • An ability to learn quickly, and a willingness to study and obtain new certifications and skills (certification will be a KPI of the role)
  • Dependable, hardworking and self-motivated.

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • Systems Engineer
  • MS Office
  • Powershell Scripting
  • Networking

