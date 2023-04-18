Security Engineer

The Security Engineer (L1) is responsible for providing a managed service to clients to ensure that their IT infrastructure and systems remain operational through proactively identifying, investigating and resolving technical incidents and problems and to restore service to clients by managing incidents to resolution. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement conditions.

Monitors client infrastructure and solutions

Identify problems and errors prior to or when they occur

Routinely identify common incidents and opportunities for avoidance as well as general opportunities for incident reduction

Investigate first line incidents assigned and identified the root cause of incidents and problems

Fulfill the full requests following agreed procedures

Provide telephonic or chat supports to clients when required

Execute approved maintenance activities including patching and configuration changes

Follow the required handover procedures for shift changes to ensure service continuity

Report and escalate incidents where necessary

Ensure the efficient and comprehensive resolutions of incidents and requests

Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization

Update existing knowledge articles or create new ones

Identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work request fulfilment, incident resolution and other general process improvement opportunities.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related eld required

Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/computing (or relevant proven work experience)

Entry level experience with troubleshooting and providing support required in network/data center/systems and storage administration

Fortinet NSE1-3

Linux LPI

Up to date and relevant ITIL certification

Cisco Certification

NSE 4/5/6

VMware Certified Professional vSphere

IP, WINS, DHCP, DNC, etc

MS Office, MS Outlook, Symantec Backup Exec, Symantec Endpoint Protection, Symantec System Recovery, Citrix Go-To-Assist.

MS Active Directory

MS Windows Server

Desired Skills:

ITIL

Cisco

Active Directory

DNC

Citrix

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

