Security Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Security Engineer (L1) is responsible for providing a managed service to clients to ensure that their IT infrastructure and systems remain operational through proactively identifying, investigating and resolving technical incidents and problems and to restore service to clients by managing incidents to resolution. Their primary objective is to ensure zero missed service level agreement conditions.
- Monitors client infrastructure and solutions
- Identify problems and errors prior to or when they occur
Routinely identify common incidents and opportunities for avoidance as well as general opportunities for incident reduction
Investigate first line incidents assigned and identified the root cause of incidents and problems
- Fulfill the full requests following agreed procedures
- Provide telephonic or chat supports to clients when required
- Execute approved maintenance activities including patching and configuration changes
- Follow the required handover procedures for shift changes to ensure service continuity
- Report and escalate incidents where necessary
- Ensure the efficient and comprehensive resolutions of incidents and requests
- Proactively identify opportunities for work optimization
- Update existing knowledge articles or create new ones
- Identify opportunities for work optimization including opportunities for automation of work request fulfilment, incident resolution and other general process improvement opportunities.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related eld required
- Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/computing (or relevant proven work experience)
- Entry level experience with troubleshooting and providing support required in network/data center/systems and storage administration
- Fortinet NSE1-3
- Linux LPI
- Up to date and relevant ITIL certification
- Cisco Certification
- NSE 4/5/6
- VMware Certified Professional vSphere
- IP, WINS, DHCP, DNC, etc
- MS Office, MS Outlook, Symantec Backup Exec, Symantec Endpoint Protection, Symantec System Recovery, Citrix Go-To-Assist.
- MS Active Directory
- MS Windows Server
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Cisco
- Active Directory
- DNC
- Citrix
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma