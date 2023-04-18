Senior Core Network Engineer

Location: Johannesburg – hybrid role (remote/Data Centre/Office based. Predominantly Remote)

Company: Well known ISP. Having enjoyed excellent success over the past several years, the company offers stability and excellent growth and development.

Looking for a highly skilled, passionate and experienced Senior Core Network Engineer who is invested in upskilling themselves within the networking space and who wants to be part of a committed team ensuring achievement of business objectives.

The Senior Core Network Engineer will be responsible for among other things the Operations of entire network topology, including Customer/Core circuits, routing, switching, equipment upgrades and equipment maintenance.

Standby support of the Advanced Network Engineers when problems arise.

Strong Industry related knowledge and understanding with minimum 5 years’ experience in the ISP/Carrier Space.

Thorough understanding of modern service provider IP networks using standards and technologies including but not limited to: MPLS, IS-IS, OSPF, BGP, STP, RSTP, 802.1x, ADSL,

VDSL, VPLS, E-VPN, VX-LAN, ELRP, EAPs and MEF standards.

A thorough understanding of BNG and Subscriber management

technologies within an ISP environment.

Qualifications:

A degree or related diploma will be advantageous.

Related vendor certifications- Required.

– JNCIP – Mandatory

– Python – Required

– JNCIE – Advantageous

– CCIE – Advantageous

– MTCNA – Mandatory

– Extreme XOS- Advantageous

– Arista AOS – Required

– Linux Operating Systems – Required.

– MEF 2.0/3.0 Certification – Advantageous

Desired Skills:

