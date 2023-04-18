Senior Data Scientist

Apr 18, 2023

We are seeking a Senior Data Scientist to join our team. As a Senior Data Scientist, you will be responsible for leveraging advanced data science methodologies to drive predictive and prescriptive intelligence for business applications. The ideal candidate will be a problem solver with a natural curiosity and entrepreneurial mindset, who is confident with statistics and able to explain complex concepts and results to non-technical audiences.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Use appropriate data science techniques such as statistics, simulation, optimization, and machine learning to answer specific quantitative questions.
  • Design, engineer, develop, operationalize and modify complex and/or specialized data science products.
  • Forge strong relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders to understand business needs and maximize user buy-in.
  • Ensure solutions are sustainable and adequately packaged for support handover.
  • Conduct written and verbal presentations to share insights and recommendations to audiences of varying technical sophistication.
  • Actively seek customers where support could be offered and proactively identify real business needs.
  • Research trends in data science tools and techniques for continuous improvement.
  • Contribute to the data science community specific data science topics.
  • Participate in and contribute to Data Science CoP sessions and share own ideas/knowledge/experience within the Science community.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Data Science, Operations Research, or Engineering. A Master’s degree in any of these fields will be advantageous.
  • At least 8 years of applied experience using advanced analytics, statistical methods, and data science.
  • Advanced coding capability in R/Python and SQL.
  • Applied data science delivery in retail/customer loyalty, price/cost optimization, inventory optimization, sales and operations planning, or digital twins is preferred.
  • Experience in Agile project delivery is required.
  • At least 2 years’ experience in distributed computing, Databricks, Spark, containers, Git, and building effective CI/CD pipelines, PowerBI, web frameworks.
  • Azure certifications will be preferred.
  • Good presentation and communication skills with a knack for explaining complex analytical concepts to people from other fields.

They offer a unique set of benefits to our employees, including a supportive learning and development culture. Join us? Please apply.

