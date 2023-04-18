Senior Data Scientist – Gauteng Sandown

We are seeking a Senior Data Scientist to join our team. As a Senior Data Scientist, you will be responsible for leveraging advanced data science methodologies to drive predictive and prescriptive intelligence for business applications. The ideal candidate will be a problem solver with a natural curiosity and entrepreneurial mindset, who is confident with statistics and able to explain complex concepts and results to non-technical audiences.

Key Responsibilities:

Use appropriate data science techniques such as statistics, simulation, optimization, and machine learning to answer specific quantitative questions.

Design, engineer, develop, operationalize and modify complex and/or specialized data science products.

Forge strong relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders to understand business needs and maximize user buy-in.

Ensure solutions are sustainable and adequately packaged for support handover.

Conduct written and verbal presentations to share insights and recommendations to audiences of varying technical sophistication.

Actively seek customers where support could be offered and proactively identify real business needs.

Research trends in data science tools and techniques for continuous improvement.

Contribute to the data science community specific data science topics.

Participate in and contribute to Data Science CoP sessions and share own ideas/knowledge/experience within the Science community.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Data Science, Operations Research, or Engineering. A Master’s degree in any of these fields will be advantageous.

At least 8 years of applied experience using advanced analytics, statistical methods, and data science.

Advanced coding capability in R/Python and SQL.

Applied data science delivery in retail/customer loyalty, price/cost optimization, inventory optimization, sales and operations planning, or digital twins is preferred.

Experience in Agile project delivery is required.

At least 2 years’ experience in distributed computing, Databricks, Spark, containers, Git, and building effective CI/CD pipelines, PowerBI, web frameworks.

Azure certifications will be preferred.

Good presentation and communication skills with a knack for explaining complex analytical concepts to people from other fields.

They offer a unique set of benefits to our employees, including a supportive learning and development culture. Join us? Please apply.

