Senior Dev Ops Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

How would you like to help shape the future and become part of this dynamic engineering infrastructure team?
We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer. Strong Linux background will be advantageous. The engineering infrastructure team will be operating on a cloud platform. Team responsibilities will include delivering repeatable, scalable, and most importantly highly available and reliable services to the Oracle and Application operations teams and ultimately to the customers.
Responsibilties:
- Standardize, automate the provisioning, and support aspects as reusable services and interfaces
- Develop infrastructure as code using best practices and implementations for non-production and production environments
- Implement automated configuration and deployment process towards improving functionality, availability, and manageability of our offerings
- Improve productivity in delivery orchestration, proactive monitoring, self-healing automation and operations validations
- Solve problems related to these mission critical services and build automation to proactively detect and prevent their re-occurrences
- Support technology automation Compute, Storage, Backups and Operating system in the on-premises environments and public cloud
- Collaborate via open communication reaching across functional borders to analyze, tune, and configure automated platform infrastructure and systems
- Automate repeated tasks and spend more time on engineering and innovation
Key Requirements & Expertise:
- 5+ Years’ experience with Linux as sysadmin or development, preferably Oracle/Red Hat.
- 3+ years of experience as a DevOps Engineer
- 2+ years of experience as a Software Engineer
- Solid understanding and experience with enterprise infrastructure components such as networking, storage, high availability, security, load balancers, virtualization and cloud computing.
- Programming and Scripting Languages like GoLang, Python, Bash, PowerShell, Groovy etc
- Infrastructure-as-Code Provisioning tools (Terraform, Palumi, etc)
- Configuration management tools (Chef, Ansible, Salt, Puppet, Terraform, CDK)
- Continuous integration tooling (Bamboo, Jenkins, DroneCI, GitHib Actions, TravisCI)
- Continuous Delivery/Deployment (ArgoCD, FluxCD)
- Version Control and Documentation (Git, GitOps, JenkinsX, GoCD)
- Image Management Tools (HashiCorp Packer, Docker)
- Infrastructure Development and Test Tools (Like Vagrant)
- Systems monitoring, logging, alerting and analytics (Nagios, NewRelic, Graphite, Grafana, Prometheus, Splunk, ELK etc.)
- An understanding of distributed systems and service architectures
- Proven experience with production infrastructure systems and dealing with production issues.
- Out of the box thinking to solve infrastructure and operational problems.
Desired Skills:
- Linux
- Infrastructure Development
- Cloud
- Red Hat
- Software Engineering
- GoLang
- Python
- Bash
- PowerShell
- Groovy
- Terraform
- Palumi
- Chef
- Ansible
- Salt
- Puppet
- CDK
- Bamboo
- Prometheus
- JenkinsX
- Oracle Database
- RAC
- Public Cloud (Azure/AWS)
- Docker and Kubernetes
- Site Reliability Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma