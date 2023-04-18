Senior Dev Ops Engineer

How would you like to help shape the future and become part of this dynamic engineering infrastructure team?

We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer. Strong Linux background will be advantageous. The engineering infrastructure team will be operating on a cloud platform. Team responsibilities will include delivering repeatable, scalable, and most importantly highly available and reliable services to the Oracle and Application operations teams and ultimately to the customers.

Responsibilties:

Standardize, automate the provisioning, and support aspects as reusable services and interfaces

Develop infrastructure as code using best practices and implementations for non-production and production environments

Implement automated configuration and deployment process towards improving functionality, availability, and manageability of our offerings

Improve productivity in delivery orchestration, proactive monitoring, self-healing automation and operations validations

Solve problems related to these mission critical services and build automation to proactively detect and prevent their re-occurrences

Support technology automation Compute, Storage, Backups and Operating system in the on-premises environments and public cloud

Collaborate via open communication reaching across functional borders to analyze, tune, and configure automated platform infrastructure and systems

Automate repeated tasks and spend more time on engineering and innovation

Key Requirements & Expertise:

5+ Years’ experience with Linux as sysadmin or development, preferably Oracle/Red Hat.

3+ years of experience as a DevOps Engineer

2+ years of experience as a Software Engineer

Solid understanding and experience with enterprise infrastructure components such as networking, storage, high availability, security, load balancers, virtualization and cloud computing.

Programming and Scripting Languages like GoLang, Python, Bash, PowerShell, Groovy etc

Infrastructure-as-Code Provisioning tools (Terraform, Palumi, etc)

Configuration management tools (Chef, Ansible, Salt, Puppet, Terraform, CDK)

Continuous integration tooling (Bamboo, Jenkins, DroneCI, GitHib Actions, TravisCI)

Continuous Delivery/Deployment (ArgoCD, FluxCD)

Version Control and Documentation (Git, GitOps, JenkinsX, GoCD)

Image Management Tools (HashiCorp Packer, Docker)

Infrastructure Development and Test Tools (Like Vagrant)

Systems monitoring, logging, alerting and analytics (Nagios, NewRelic, Graphite, Grafana, Prometheus, Splunk, ELK etc.)

An understanding of distributed systems and service architectures

Proven experience with production infrastructure systems and dealing with production issues.

Out of the box thinking to solve infrastructure and operational problems.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

