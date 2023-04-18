Senior DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Summary
We are looking for a Senior DevOps Engineer. A Strong Linux background will be advantageous. The engineering infrastructure team will be operating on a cloud platform. Team responsibilities will include delivering repeatable, scalable, and most importantly highly available and reliable services to the Oracle and Application operations teams and ultimately to the customers.

Responsibilities

  • Standardize, automate the provisioning, and support aspects as reusable services and interfaces
  • Develop infrastructure as code using best practices and implementations for non-production and production environments
  • Implement automated configuration and deployment process towards improving functionality, availability, and manageability of our offerings
  • Improve productivity in delivery orchestration, proactive monitoring, self-healing automation, and operations validations
  • Solve problems related to these mission-critical services and build automation to proactively detect and prevent their re-occurrences
  • Support technology automation Compute, Storage, Backups, and Operating system in the on-premises environments and public cloud
  • Collaborate via open communication reaching across functional borders to analyze, tune, and configure automated platform infrastructure and systems
  • Automate repeated tasks and spend more time on engineering and innovation

Key Requirements & Expertise:

  • 5+ Years’ experience with
  • 5+ Years’ experience with Linux as sysadmin or development, preferably Oracle/Red Hat.
  • 3+ years of experience as a DevOps Engineer
  • 2+ years of experience as a Software Engineer
  • Solid understanding and experience with enterprise infrastructure components such as networking, storage, high availability, security, load balancers, virtualization, and cloud computing.
  • Programming and Scripting Languages like GoLang, Python, Bash, PowerShell, Groovy, etc
  • Infrastructure-as-Code Provisioning tools (Terraform, Palumi, etc)
  • Configuration management tools (Chef, Ansible, Salt, Puppet, Terraform, CDK)
  • Continuous integration tooling (Bamboo, Jenkins, DroneCI, GitHib Actions, TravisCI)
  • Continuous Delivery/Deployment (ArgoCD, FluxCD)
  • Version Control and Documentation (Git, GitOps, JenkinsX, GoCD)
  • Image Management Tools (HashiCorp Packer, Docker)
  • Infrastructure Development and Test Tools (Like Vagrant)
  • Systems monitoring, logging, alerting, and analytics (Nagios, NewRelic, Graphite, Grafana, Prometheus, Splunk, ELK, etc.)
  • An understanding of distributed systems and service architectures
  • Proven experience with production infrastructure systems and dealing with production issues.
  • Out-of-the-box thinking to solve infrastructure and operational problems.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

