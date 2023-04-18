Senior Java & Python Software Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE critical influence over a new technical design for highly visible software product while being responsible for creating highly scalable Python/Java web applications and services as the next Senior Java & Python Software Engineer sought by a Joburg Retail and Consumer Finance Concern. You will also work with a team to migrate C#, MSSQL programs & legacy services, assist in QA processes while increasing product value by writing high quality, maintainable code following Industry coding standards. The ideal candidate will have a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Management Information Systems or related IT discipline plus 4 years’ work experience building high volume, public-facing modern web applications & 3-5 years’ experience using modern software languages: Java, Python, frameworks like Spring Boot, Django, Drupal, WordPress, PHP, C#. You must also be familiar with code review and working with code repositories like Teams Foundation, GitHub, Bitbucket and an understanding and strong interest in DevOps using tools like Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Kubernetes etc.

DUTIES:

Provide influence over a new technical design for highly visible software product.

Work with a team to migrate C#, MSSQL programs and legacy services that will integrate with existing applications to Java/Python and open-source databases like MySQL, PostgreSQL and host it on AWS environment.

Assist in quality assurance process such as writing Unit Tests and participate in code reviews, Test Driven Development approach.

Develop micro-services and performant worker processes for the application.

Implement Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) using tools like Jenkins/Docker/Kubernetes etc. and contribution towards DevOps.

Develop SQL queries for the application that targets high performance, also perform Load Testing and optimize performance of the current queries.

Develop HTML/JavaScript/Angular/ReactJS/Vue etc. for modern web applications.

Migrate current projects onto Cloud Environment like Amazon/Google Cloud.

Work on creating different Android mobile application for the current web application.

Work in a client-facing application development environment with minimal supervision on implementation tasks.

Increase product value by writing high quality, maintainable code following Industry coding standards.

Identify additional tasks and mentoring other Developers in completing tasks.

Promote teamwork in the department.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, or an IT related discipline, or its equivalent plus 4 years of development experience building high volume, public-facing modern web applications.

3-5 Years’ experience in development of software applications using modern software languages: Java, Python, frameworks like Spring Boot, Django, Drupal, WordPress, PHP, C#.

2+ Years Agile experience (e.g., sprint planning, stand-up, Scrum, Kanban).

Scripting languages like HTML- CSS, XML/JSON, JavaScript/jQuery/Angular/ ReactJS.

Experience in SOAP and REST Web Services.

Familiarity with code review and working with code repositories like Teams Foundation, GitHub, Bitbucket.

Understanding and strong interest in DevOps using tools like Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Kubernetes etc.

SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases such as Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB are a plus.

Experience in working with software specifications and documentation.

Familiarity with SAP Environment will be beneficial but not mandatory.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently or in a team environment on multiple projects.

Excellent analytical, debugging, planning and organisational skills.

Detail-oriented and comfortable working with Developers, Business Analysts and other project stakeholders.

