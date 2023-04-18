Senior Principal Security Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As a Senior Security Analyst, you’ll be responsible for performing comprehensive vulnerability assessments and investigating incidents in order to provide protection against cyber-attacks. You will use an automated or manual process to identify security vulnerabilities and breaches within the organisation’s systems. You’ll also assist with incident response management.
Requirements
- Assesses the risk of a compromise based on vulnerabilities and exposures
- Monitors network activities for malicious activity and attempts to mitigate the threats to prevent them from occurring.
- Reviews the credentials and privileges of all users.
- Ensures that end users are using strong passwords and passwords are regularly changed.
Qualifications
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in security software, including penetration testing and systems administration.
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to conduct deep analysis of information gathered from computer security incidents.
- Must have 5+ years of experience as a security analyst.
- Minimum of five years of experience in IT security
Desired Skills:
- security software
- analytical skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate