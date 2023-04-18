Senior Principal Security Engineer

Apr 18, 2023

As a Senior Security Analyst, you’ll be responsible for performing comprehensive vulnerability assessments and investigating incidents in order to provide protection against cyber-attacks. You will use an automated or manual process to identify security vulnerabilities and breaches within the organisation’s systems. You’ll also assist with incident response management.

Requirements

  • Assesses the risk of a compromise based on vulnerabilities and exposures
  • Monitors network activities for malicious activity and attempts to mitigate the threats to prevent them from occurring.
  • Reviews the credentials and privileges of all users.
  • Ensures that end users are using strong passwords and passwords are regularly changed.

Qualifications

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in security software, including penetration testing and systems administration.
  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to conduct deep analysis of information gathered from computer security incidents.
  • Must have 5+ years of experience as a security analyst.
  • Minimum of five years of experience in IT security

Desired Skills:

  • security software
  • analytical skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

