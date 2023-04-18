Senior PV Specialist (Affiliate)

Apr 18, 2023

Well established pharmaceutical business seeking to appoint a Senior PV Specialist (Affiliate)
Responsible for the managing, maintenance and continuous improvement of the Pharmacovigilance (PV) system.
Minimum Requirements:

  • Medical, Pharmacy or Life-sciences Degree (Bachelor’s or Master’s) or equivalent.
  • Minimum 5 years of Pharmaceutical Industry experience with at least 3 years in PV

Key Knowledge and Skills required:

  • Strong communicator and must be fluent in the English language.
  • Excellent project management, teamwork, and organizational skills.
  • Ability to work efficiently in the local team as well as in other cross functional teams.
  • Experience in operating within a matrix, global environment.
  • Proficiency in computer skills, as required.

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

