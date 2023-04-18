Senior PV Specialist (Affiliate) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Well established pharmaceutical business seeking to appoint a Senior PV Specialist (Affiliate)
Responsible for the managing, maintenance and continuous improvement of the Pharmacovigilance (PV) system.
Minimum Requirements:
- Medical, Pharmacy or Life-sciences Degree (Bachelor’s or Master’s) or equivalent.
- Minimum 5 years of Pharmaceutical Industry experience with at least 3 years in PV
Key Knowledge and Skills required:
- Strong communicator and must be fluent in the English language.
- Excellent project management, teamwork, and organizational skills.
- Ability to work efficiently in the local team as well as in other cross functional teams.
- Experience in operating within a matrix, global environment.
- Proficiency in computer skills, as required.
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- global environment
- operating within a matrix