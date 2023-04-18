Senior PV Specialist (Affiliate) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Well established pharmaceutical business seeking to appoint a Senior PV Specialist (Affiliate)

Responsible for the managing, maintenance and continuous improvement of the Pharmacovigilance (PV) system.

Minimum Requirements:

Medical, Pharmacy or Life-sciences Degree (Bachelor’s or Master’s) or equivalent.

Minimum 5 years of Pharmaceutical Industry experience with at least 3 years in PV

Key Knowledge and Skills required:

Strong communicator and must be fluent in the English language.

Excellent project management, teamwork, and organizational skills.

Ability to work efficiently in the local team as well as in other cross functional teams.

Experience in operating within a matrix, global environment.

Proficiency in computer skills, as required.

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

