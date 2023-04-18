Software Engineer

Role Purpose:

You’ll evolve our product’s code through Python 3.8 to continuously improve our industrial-grade embedded Linux platform. You’ll assist the company to achieve its goals by: Gathering information from local machinery Analyzing data using mathematical formulas Applying control parameters and PID controllers Writing API endpoints for the frontend team Sending information to our cloud management platform via MQTT

You will be in a small and agile team that values growing you into a fluent and confident programmer. Our values include collaboration, innovative problem solving, and mutual accountability while keeping to the lean principals of product design.

For the right candidate, this role will offer strong prospects for a clear path to leadership positions within the engineering team in a short timeframe, subject to performance.

Important skills:

These may be learned on the job or by training sessions, but at least having some of these skills already will be greatly beneficial.

Python

Working on Linux

Helpful skills:

These skills will be acquired during your work, as they are a vital part of what you will be doing.

Working with communication interfaces like Ethernet, UART, RS485, CANBUS, I2C etc.

Working with communication standards such as MQTT, Modbus, SNPM…

Working with GitHub

Python flask web endpoints

Extra skills

These skills are additional skills you will be exposed to. If you already have some of these, this will be beneficial.

PCB design (Eagle CAD)

Mechanical design (Solid works)

Responsibilities:

Take ownership of subcomponents in our python software product codebase

Develop and maintain codebase.

Debug code and apply fixes.

Implement new features in code.

Assist team members with new features.

Collaborate with team members to do parallel development on codebase.

Maintain code on our corporate GitHub.

Create documentation on code.

Integrate real world equipment such as generators, rectifiers, inverters solar controllers etc. into our product offering.

Interact with real equipment to test code.

Learn from senior team members to better understand our market and our clients.

Work model:

As we work with real-world hardware, we prefer you to work in the office at least half of the week.

Some travel may be expected.

Desired Skills:

linux

python

API

