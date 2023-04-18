Solution Architect

As a Solutions Architect, you’ll work closely with the senior management team to define and develop new product offerings. You will be responsible for ensuring that the right technical resources are available to meet our business needs. You will also help shape and maintain our internal processes so that we can best serve our customers. In this role, you’ll be tasked with liaising with architects on matters such as building plans or design changes within a set timeframe.

Requirements

Provides primarily pre-sales technical support for the development and implementation of complex products/applications/solutions.

Uses in-depth product knowledge to provide technical expertise to sales staff and the customer through sales presentations and product demonstrations.

Assists the sales staff in assessing potential application of company products to meet customer needs and may prepare detailed product specifications for the development and implementation of customer products/applications/solutions.

May create detailed design and implementation specifications for complex products/applications/solutions.

May build a mini-application based on customer requirements to demonstrate feasibility of the application, often requiring rapid prototyping and/or product demo for client.

May provide consultation to prospective users and/or product capability assessment and validation

The primary responsibility of the Solutions Architect is to consult with the client and work with internal teams to create strategies, transformational designs and the architectural vision for complex solutions that address the clients’ needs.

They provide multi-technology consulting services on all aspects of application software, infrastructure and related technology components.

Key Role and Responsibility

Contributes to the development of solution architectures in specific business, infrastructure or functional areas.

Identifies and evaluates alternative architectures and the trade-offs in cost, performance and scalability.

Produces specifications of cloud-based or on-premises components, tiers and interfaces, for translation into detailed designs using selected services and products.

Supports a change programme or project through the preparation of technical plans and application of design principles that comply with enterprise and solution architecture standards.

Takes responsibility for understanding client requirements, collecting data, delivering analysis and problem resolution.

Monitors the external environment to gather intelligence on emerging technologies.

Creates reports and technology roadmaps and shares knowledge and insights with others.

Designs components using appropriate modelling techniques following agreed architectures, design standards, patterns and methodology.

Creates multiple design views to address the concerns of the different stakeholders of the architecture and to handle both functional and non-functional requirements, including proof of concept (POC).

Reviews, verifies and improves own designs against specifications.

Contribute to the development of new go to market services and contributes knowledge on relevant verticals.

Operate across both the technical levels within the enterprise architecture and the value chain in order to develop holistic and integrated solutions.

Knowledge skills and attributes

Solid knowledge of multi-vendor service integrations and cross-functional software, OS’s and infrastructure designs

Excellent communication skills both verbal and written

Knowledgeable on how specific infrastructures and application software are deployed in line with relevant methodologies and frameworks

Ability to develop and leverage their knowledge of reference architectures

Ability to maintain knowledge of trends and development in technology domains

Experience Required

Solid professional technical, IT or Operations experience within a large scale (preferably multi-national) technology services environment on the following areas: Software Development, Application Support and Infrastructure Support

Some Project or Program Management experience would be preferred but not essential

Proven client engagement and consulting experience coupled with solid experience in client needs assessment and change management

Proven experience in integrating the solution for the particular project with the business domain, enterprise concerns, industry standards, established patterns and best practices

Experience working in an agile development environment

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Systems required

Qualification in Information Technology or Information Systems

Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (e.g., TOGAF, Zachman, SOA, ITIL, COBIT, etc.)

SAFe Scaled Agile certification advantageous

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

application software

ITIL

COBIT

SOA

TOGAF

ZACHMAN

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

