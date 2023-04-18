Solutions Architect

Apr 18, 2023

One of our clients, a Managed Services Provider, is looking for a Solutions Architect to join their team in the Northern Suburbs of Rivonia.
With a company culture founded on integrity, hard work, and customer service.
Our client is in the long term partnership business, having serviced hundreds of clients, since 2006.

If You Have

  • Experience at an MSP
  • 5 years experience in a similar role
  • Thorough understanding of server architecture
  • Thorough understanding of networking
  • Thorough understanding of security technologies
  • Thorough understanding of backup technologies and the different methods of backups
  • Thorough understanding of Microsoft 365

We Would Love To See Your CV.

Please Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • solutions architect
  • pre-sales engineer
  • post-sales engineer
  • server engineer
  • network engineer
  • network architect

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *