Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of our clients, a Managed Services Provider, is looking for a Solutions Architect to join their team in the Northern Suburbs of Rivonia.

With a company culture founded on integrity, hard work, and customer service.

Our client is in the long term partnership business, having serviced hundreds of clients, since 2006.



If You Have



Experience at an MSP

5 years experience in a similar role

Thorough understanding of server architecture

Thorough understanding of networking

Thorough understanding of security technologies

Thorough understanding of backup technologies and the different methods of backups

Thorough understanding of Microsoft 365

We Would Love To See Your CV.

Please Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

solutions architect

pre-sales engineer

post-sales engineer

server engineer

network engineer

network architect

Learn more/Apply for this position