Specialist Project Manager – Western Cape George

Apr 18, 2023

Requirements:

  • Relevant degree, diploma, or qualification.
  • A general understanding of different Software development methodologies (e.g. Agile, Waterfall, Scrum).
  • An understanding of JIRA, Trello, Microsoft DevOps or similar Project Management Software.
  • Experience using Slack, Teams, Telegram or similar team collaboration tools.
  • A learner mindset and the ability to solve problems effectively.
  • Team player who is adaptable, proactive and has excellent time management skills
  • 2+ years’ solid work experience in software project management

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Jira
  • Trello
  • Software Development
  • Adaptability

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Specialist Project Manager to be based at a company in George.

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *