Specialist Project Manager

Requirements:

Relevant degree, diploma, or qualification.

A general understanding of different Software development methodologies (e.g. Agile, Waterfall, Scrum).

An understanding of JIRA, Trello, Microsoft DevOps or similar Project Management Software.

Experience using Slack, Teams, Telegram or similar team collaboration tools.

A learner mindset and the ability to solve problems effectively.

Team player who is adaptable, proactive and has excellent time management skills

2+ years’ solid work experience in software project management

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Jira

Trello

Software Development

Adaptability

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting a Specialist Project Manager to be based at a company in George.

Learn more/Apply for this position