Requirements:
- Relevant degree, diploma, or qualification.
- A general understanding of different Software development methodologies (e.g. Agile, Waterfall, Scrum).
- An understanding of JIRA, Trello, Microsoft DevOps or similar Project Management Software.
- Experience using Slack, Teams, Telegram or similar team collaboration tools.
- A learner mindset and the ability to solve problems effectively.
- Team player who is adaptable, proactive and has excellent time management skills
- 2+ years’ solid work experience in software project management
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Jira
- Trello
- Software Development
- Adaptability
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Red Ember is currently recruiting a Specialist Project Manager to be based at a company in George.