SQL Developer

Role
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system. Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements.
Skills
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a SQL, full stack Software Development role
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in the following technologies
- MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
- Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement.
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
- Other Languages
- C#
- JavaScript
- Microservices
- Coding
Qualifications
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage .
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- Coding
- Javascript
- Microservices
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree