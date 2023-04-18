SQL Implementor / Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

TAILOR and install software systems and dashboards to meet client needs of a dynamic provider of Enterprise Software Solutions seeking a SQL Implementor / Developer. You will also demonstrate how purchased software systems work to clients and answer questions relating to implementation while also being required to install the software and ensure the client is satisfied with the purchase. The ideal candidate must have experience with SQL database structures & queries, have experience with ERP and WMS systems and exceptional Customer Service & Communication skills. The role is Remote, but you will be expected to visit client onsite.

DUTIES:

Meet with clients following the sale of software packages to collect data and other information required to customize software systems.

Create a project plan for each client detailing the tasks that need to be completed for the timely installation of customized software systems.

Communicate with clients throughout the software customization process to obtain feedback and approval.

Customize software systems based on client’s individual needs and specifications.

Install customized software systems and all necessary components.

Train clients on how to use purchased software systems and customized system features.

Create a specialized document for each client detailing all customizations made.

Ensure that the Project team is aware of key deliverables and project milestones.

Provide custom time estimates to clients who require additional customizations to be done.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with SQL database structures and SQL queries.

Proficiency in all Microsoft Office applications and SQL Database Management systems.

Programming experience.

Experience with ERP and WMS systems.

Sound technical knowledge.

Exceptional Customer Service skills.

Advantageous –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Information Science, Information Technology, Engineering or a related field.

Prior experience working as an Implementation Specialist.

ATTRIBUTES:

The ability to multitask effectively

Can work independently and as part of a team.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent organisational and Time Management skills.

Exceptional Communication skills.

Detail-oriented.

COMMENTS:

