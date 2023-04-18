SuperCRM Intermediate Software Engineer

Purpose:
The Software Engineer will work with a CRM development team who are a group of motivated, technically skilled individuals creating a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE solution for our call centre of almost 1000 hosts, 24×7. We take pride in what we create and take ownership of the solution from end to end. Everyone on the team gets the opportunity to work on everything and you will use your skills across the dev stack. We use the latest and greatest in software and technology such as Dynamics 365 CE, Azure (Functions, Service Bus, and Application Insights), Flow, TypeScript and Azure DevOps to create and manage our CD/CI pipelines.
Duties will include, but not limited to:
- Develop robust features in a self-sufficient way to a high technical standard
- Understanding the system architecture and technical goals of the product
- Follow the development process (source control, branching, testing, etc) without requiring assistance
- Actively troubleshooting issues and bugs using analytic software like Application Insights
- Proficient with essential technologies used on the product and learning the desired technologies
- Taking part in team rituals such as stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives
- Taking part in team activities such as collaborative-development and code-reviews
- Taking part in cross-team activities such as knowledge-sharing and documentation
- Building relationships with all the teams in the Technology departmentEssential Criteria:
- Demonstrable experience in C#
- Demonstrable experience in Asp.Net (Core or MVC 5)
- Eagerness to learn Microsoft Dynamics 365, experience is beneficial
- Demonstrable experience in JavaScript/TypeScript
- Demonstrate experience in SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)
Desirable Criteria:
- Demonstrable experience using cloud technologies (Microsoft Azure)
- Demonstrable experience in writing Unit Tests (NUnit)
- Demonstrable Agile experience (Kanban)
- Demonstrable experience using message brokers. (Azure service bus)
Person Specifications:
- Communication
- Critical Thinking
- Decision Making
- Quality Focus
- Team Orientation
Desired Skills:
- Dynamics 365 CE
- Azure
- Azure DevOps
- TypeScript
- CD/CI
- C#
- Asp.Net (Core or MVC 5)
- Microsoft Dynamics 365
- JavaScript
- SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)
- Unit Tests (NUnit)
- Kanban
- message brokers. (Azure service bus)
- Kubernetes
- Node.js
- .NET Core
- ReactJS
- webpack
- Bitbucket
- Git
- VSTS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
The Department:
Our engineers are technical masterminds. The department encompasses several key areas, facilitation of millions of sports bets, to bespoke promotion engines and comprehensive CRM solutions. We’re technology and platform agnostic and ensure we always have the best tools to build, release and manage our applications, including but not limited to Node.js, .NET Core, ReactJS, webpack, Bitbucket, Git, VSTS, Azure, Docker and Kubernetes. Our engineers are one of our most important assets, so we provide them with the best hardware, the right software, and the freedom to innovate so that no task is insurmountable!