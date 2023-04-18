Test Analyst

Our client has an opportunity available for a Test Analyst.

Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in computer science or IT would be advantageous.

2+ years’ experience in test analysis.

A proven record of experience working with computer software and coding.

Knowledge of software development.

Experience with test automation.

Experience in test techniques and programming.

The ability to track and write articulate reports on technical assessments.

Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL.

Very good Experience with one or more of the following Test and Test automation tools: Selenium Cyprus Junit Postman JIRA



Responsibilities:

Identify products to be assessed in the software review process.

Define the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used.

Manage the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws.

Liaise with the developers and analysts and participate in design sessions and specification reviews.

Run diagnostic and system testing and present the information to the relevant stakeholders.

Interact with and coordinate the development and validation team and ensure that effective communication takes place.

Identify and eliminate redundant functions and components.

Understand and implement industry standards and protocols.

Desired Skills:

Agile methodologies

Analysis

Analytical

Automation Testing

Diagnostics

Planning

Project Management

Learn more/Apply for this position