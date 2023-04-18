Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our client has an opportunity available for a Test Analyst.
Requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree in computer science or IT would be advantageous.
- 2+ years’ experience in test analysis.
- A proven record of experience working with computer software and coding.
- Knowledge of software development.
- Experience with test automation.
- Experience in test techniques and programming.
- The ability to track and write articulate reports on technical assessments.
- Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL.
- Very good Experience with one or more of the following Test and Test automation tools:
- Selenium
- Cyprus
- Junit
- Postman
- JIRA
Responsibilities:
- Identify products to be assessed in the software review process.
- Define the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used.
- Manage the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws.
- Liaise with the developers and analysts and participate in design sessions and specification reviews.
- Run diagnostic and system testing and present the information to the relevant stakeholders.
- Interact with and coordinate the development and validation team and ensure that effective communication takes place.
- Identify and eliminate redundant functions and components.
- Understand and implement industry standards and protocols.
Desired Skills:
- Agile methodologies
- Analysis
- Analytical
- Automation Testing
- Diagnostics
- Planning
- Project Management