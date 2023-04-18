Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Apr 18, 2023

Our client has an opportunity available for a Test Analyst.

Requirements:

  • A bachelor’s degree in computer science or IT would be advantageous.
  • 2+ years’ experience in test analysis.
  • A proven record of experience working with computer software and coding.
  • Knowledge of software development.
  • Experience with test automation.
  • Experience in test techniques and programming.
  • The ability to track and write articulate reports on technical assessments.
  • Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL.
  • Very good Experience with one or more of the following Test and Test automation tools:
    • Selenium
    • Cyprus
    • Junit
    • Postman
    • JIRA

Responsibilities:

  • Identify products to be assessed in the software review process.
  • Define the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used.
  • Manage the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws.
  • Liaise with the developers and analysts and participate in design sessions and specification reviews.
  • Run diagnostic and system testing and present the information to the relevant stakeholders.
  • Interact with and coordinate the development and validation team and ensure that effective communication takes place.
  • Identify and eliminate redundant functions and components.
  • Understand and implement industry standards and protocols.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile methodologies
  • Analysis
  • Analytical
  • Automation Testing
  • Diagnostics
  • Planning
  • Project Management

