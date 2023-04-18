Gartner has identified the top 10 government technology trends for 2023 that can guide public sector leaders in accelerating transformation as they prepare for post-digital government and a relentless focus on mission objectives.

“Not only is the current global turmoil and technological disruption putting pressure on governments to find a balance between digital opportunities and risks, it also presents solid opportunities to shape the next generation of digital government,” says Arthur Mickoleit, director analyst at Gartner. “Government CIOs must demonstrate their digital investments aren’t just tactical in nature as they continue to improve service delivery and core mission impacts.”

Government CIOs should consider the impact of the following technology trends on their organisations and apply insights to make a case for investments to improve business capabilities, achieve leadership priorities, and create a more future-ready government organisation.

Adaptive security

Gartner predicts that by 2025, 75% of government CIOs will be directly responsible for security outside of IT including operational and mission-critical technology environments. The convergence of enterprise data, privacy, supply chain, cyber-physical systems (CPS), and cloud requires an integrated security approach. CIOs should link adaptive security to broader digital innovation, transformation, national security and resilience objectives.

Cloud-based legacy modernisation

Leading governments are under pressure to break down legacy, siloed systems and data stores to modernise IT infrastructure and applications to ensure more resilient government services. CIOs can use adaptive sourcing strategies to identify areas where “as-a-service” delivery models augment internal resources and address business priorities. Gartner predicts over 75% of governments will operate more than half of workloads using hyperscale cloud service providers by 2025.

Sovereign cloud

Global uncertainty, as well as concerns over data privacy and potential government overreach are resulting in greater demand for sovereign clouds. Governments are increasingly seeking to limit exposure of data and infrastructure by external jurisdictions and foreign government access. Gartner predicts over 35% of government legacy applications will be replaced by solutions developed on low-code application platforms and maintained by fusion teams by 2025.

Hyperautomation

According to Gartner, 60% of government organisations will prioritise business process automation by 2026, up from 35% in 2022. Hyperautomation initiatives support business and IT processes in government to deliver connected and seamless citizen services. CIOs must align automation initiatives with current priorities to pursue digital transformation, while also optimising operational costs.

AI for decision intelligence

By 2024, Gartner predicts 60% of government AI and data analytics investments will directly impact realtime operational decisions and outcomes. AI for decision intelligence provides governments with rapid, accurate, and early decision-making capabilities at scale. CIOs must prepare for widespread AI use by ensuring data is available at points of decision and by establishing effective governance principles.

Data sharing as a program

Data sharing as an ad hoc effort among agencies and departments is no longer sufficient given the demands to drive value from data and analytics. By the end of 2023, Gartner predicts 50% of government organisations will establish formal accountability structures for data sharing, including standards for data structure, quality, and timeliness. CIOs should focus on value-added and mission objectives when developing data-sharing initiatives.

Total experience (TX)

By 2026, government total experience (TX) approaches will reduce process ambiguity by 90% while increasing satisfaction metrics for both customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) by 50%. TX creates synergies and coherence among traditionally siloed disjointed CX, EX, multi-experience (MX), and user experience (UX) disciplines in support of government transformation. CIOs can reduce experience friction points by mapping, visualising and redesigning citizen and employee journeys.

Digital identity ecosystems

Gartner predicts over a third of national governments will offer citizens mobile-based identity wallets by 2024. Governments are facing new responsibilities in emerging digital identity ecosystems with expectations to ensure trust, innovation, and adoption across sectors and borders. To achieve this, governments must make high-assurance digital identity easy to obtain and relevant for diverse target groups of end users and service providers.

Case Management as a Service (CMaaS)

The integration of government services depends on designing and developing case management solutions as composable products and services that can be shared across the programs, verticals, and levels of government. Gartner predicts that by 2024, agencies using composable case management will implement new features 80% faster than their peers. CIOs should demonstrate how better outcomes, improved collaboration or program integration can be attained.

Composable government applications

Governments can successfully break down legacy, siloed systems and data stores by applying a composable architecture. Continuous improvement and modernisation can be achieved by adopting a modular approach to application architecture and by exploiting rapid advancements in automation and machine learning.