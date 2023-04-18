VMware recognises 2023 Partner Achievement Award winners

VMware has announced the worldwide and regional winners of the 2023 VMware Partner Achievement Awards.

This year’s worldwide winners are Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Wipro Limited, and Atos. VMware is recognising more than 30 ecosystem partners for their performance and impact over the past year in delivering demonstrable customer outcomes and societal impact.

“VMware’s success and that of our customers relies heavily on our global partner ecosystem. The ecosystem is embedded in everything VMware does across each point in the value chain,” says Sumit Dhawan, president of VMware. “As customers around the world adjust to their new digital realities, these leading organisations represent the best across VMware’s cloud-smart ecosystem in delivering customer value. We are thrilled to honor leading companies from across our ecosystem for delivering solutions and services that support customers’ multi-cloud strategies and help them reach their digital destiny.”

WORLDWIDE VMWARE PARTNER OF THE YEAR: HPE

Working with more than 200,000 mutual customers, HPE and VMware are at the leading-edge of driving digital transformations. Over the past year, the companies announced HPE GreenLake for VMware, bringing together HPE GreenLake and VMware Cloud to deliver a fully integrated solution with a simple pay-as-you-go hybrid cloud consumption model. The companies also delivered HPE ProLiant for VMware vSphere Distributed Services Engine which enables customers to modernise cloud infrastructure enabled by DPUs. HPE and VMware together continue to define the enterprise architecture of the next decade through innovations that help customers modernise from the edge to the core and to the cloud, tackle IT complexity, innovate with AI, and manage business-critical workloads—wherever they reside.

WORLDWIDE CLOUD INNOVATION & SAAS TRANSFORMATION AWARD: WIPRO

In 2022, Wipro launched a new dedicated VMware-focused business unit focused on streamlining VMware implementations and accelerating deployment of applications, leading to better, faster ROI. Wipro offers a full portfolio of digital transformation services that includes VMware Cross-Cloud services across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. In winning this award, Wipro stood out for helping a global market intelligence company looking to reduce the complexity of digital transformation by implementing the company’s BoundaryLess Container solution powered by Tanzu.

WORLDWIDE LIFECYCLE SERVICES AWARD: ATOS

Atos is one of VMware’s largest and most strategic partners across EMEA, with more than 1,300 professionals trained and certified in VMware Technology with impressive portfolios and deep industry expertise. In winning the Partner Lifecycle Services award, Atos demonstrated how the company helped a large industrial manufacturing client with its digitisation initiative. The customer was looking for new possibilities to underpin its digital transformation with a fully automated hybrid cloud solution. The Atos VMware cloud platform, based on VMware technology, delivered the operational simplicity, pay-as-you-grow economic model and the agility of the public cloud without compromising the security and control of on-premises infrastructure.

REGIONAL VMWARE PARTNER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECOGNITION

Cloud Innovation & SaaS Transformation: recognises partners for delivering VMware solutions that accelerate customers’ digital transformation and journey to multi-cloud and SaaS environments by delivering innovative offerings with novel applications or next-gen technology.

AMERICAS: CDI

APJ: Datacom

Datacom EMEA: Computacenter

Computacenter Strategic Alliances: Google Cloud

Cloud Consumption: recognises partners for delivering VMware multi-cloud solutions that accelerate customers’ digital transformation by helping them become cloud smart.

AMERICAS: Softchoice

Softchoice APJ: Cloud HM

Cloud HM EMEA: BCX

BCX Strategic Alliances: Wipro

Lifecycle Services: recognises partners for delivering outstanding customer experiences via an integrated lifecycle of services while driving integration across the lifecycle to improve deployment capabilities and create agile environments.

AMERICAS: Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology APJ: Anunta

Anunta EMEA: Triangle

Triangle Strategic Alliances: Accenture

Partner Value: recognises partners for delivering business growth through the use of VMware solutions and providing customers with high-value results and support.

AMERICAS: SHI

SHI APJ: TechVan Co., Ltd.

TechVan Co., Ltd. EMEA: TeraSky

TeraSky Strategic Alliances: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Partner Collaboration: celebrates VMware partners for working collaboratively with other partners to deliver high-value, tailored solutions to customers.

AMERICAS: AHEAD and AWS

APJ: SB C&S

SB C&S EMEA: OVHcloud and Sopra Steria

OVHcloud and Sopra Steria Strategic Alliances: HPE and AMD

Industry: celebrates VMware partners across the globe for their exceptional domain expertise by delivering solutions to industry-specific customer use cases.

AMERICAS: Wetcom

Wetcom APJ: Lenovo

Lenovo EMEA: SVA

SVA Strategic Alliances: Dell Technologies

Social Impact: celebrates VMware partners for positively impacting the world through the use of VMware technologies.

AMERICAS: Insight

Insight APJ: Sunfire Technologies

Sunfire Technologies EMEA: Axians ICT Austria GmbH

Axians ICT Austria GmbH Strategic Alliances: AWS