Backend Developer

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Backend Developer (Java). This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

Java 8/11

Layered architecture development

Domain driven development

Design Pattern

Clean Code principles

JEE 7

Lambda / Docker / Kubernetes / AWS EKS

Spring Boot

Dependency injection/Inversion of Control

BeanContext

Hibernate / Liquibase / Postgres/DynamoDb

Maven multi module project setup and development

Git with Bitbucket / Code quality with Sonar

Terraform / AWS S3 / AWS CloudFormation / AWS Cloud

Linux/Shell scripting

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Java

Backend Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position