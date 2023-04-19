Backend Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Backend Developer (Java). This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
Essential Skills:
- Java 8/11
- Layered architecture development
- Domain driven development
- Design Pattern
- Clean Code principles
- JEE 7
- Lambda / Docker / Kubernetes / AWS EKS
- Spring Boot
- Dependency injection/Inversion of Control
- BeanContext
- Hibernate / Liquibase / Postgres/DynamoDb
- Maven multi module project setup and development
- Git with Bitbucket / Code quality with Sonar
- Terraform / AWS S3 / AWS CloudFormation / AWS Cloud
- Linux/Shell scripting
If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Backend Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years