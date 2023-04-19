Backend Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Apr 19, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Backend Developer (Java). This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

Essential Skills:

  • Java 8/11
  • Layered architecture development
  • Domain driven development
  • Design Pattern
  • Clean Code principles
  • JEE 7
  • Lambda / Docker / Kubernetes / AWS EKS
  • Spring Boot
  • Dependency injection/Inversion of Control
  • BeanContext
  • Hibernate / Liquibase / Postgres/DynamoDb
  • Maven multi module project setup and development
  • Git with Bitbucket / Code quality with Sonar
  • Terraform / AWS S3 / AWS CloudFormation / AWS Cloud
  • Linux/Shell scripting

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Backend Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

