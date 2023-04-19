BI Analyst (Industrial Engineering background) (CH839) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for BI Analyst with Industrial Engineering background to join their fast-growing, and exciting business in Retail (Stellenbosch).

The purpose of these role is to utilize Data and Analytical skills to provide support to the wider Data & Analytics team, to specified internal clients within the Bank, and to Key business Forums and Committees. This would enable business to make better decision, and faster.

Qualifications

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering (Minimum)

Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics (Beneficial)

Experience

Minimum:

At least 3 years’ experience in a reporting/analysis role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles

Technological skills:

Minimum:

Advanced Excel

Data Analysis Expressions (DAX)

Power BI (for Visualisation)

SQL or SAS for Database Work (Queries, join tables etc.)

Advanced Word

Ideal/Nice to have

Visual Basic

QlikView

AWS Quick Sight / Any visualisation tool

Other Skills:

Business Analysis & Requirements gathering

Financial systems & procedures

Database design principle

Knowledge and understanding of the Operational environment

Key Tasks and Accountabilities

Take ownership and responsibility for allocated focus area

Delivery Business requirements

Deliver Data Insights

Stakeholder Engagement

Quality Assurance

Level of Complexity (required to be able to join data and source information from multiple sources / processes) and develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation which takes into account the business processes.

Ensure adherence to best practice principles and processes

Skills

Analytical Skills

Influencing Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Communications Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Reporting Skills

Presentation Skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Creating and innovating

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Achieving personal work goals and objectives

Deciding and initiating action

Persuading and Influencing

Learning and Researching

Writing and Reporting

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Desired Skills:

Analysis

AWS

Business Intelligence

Industrial Engineering

Insights

MS Excel

MS Excel Pivot Tables

