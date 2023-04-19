Calypso Analyst Developer (Financial Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Calypso Analyst Developer (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

A leading financial services concern has a brilliant opportunity available for a qualified Calypso Analyst Developer.

Position Overview:

There is a current opportunity available for a Calypso Analyst Developer within the Business Solutions and Technology Department of a blue-chip financial services concern.

The main purpose of this position is to work closely with a team of developers to design/architect, develop, maintain, and support information technology (IT) solutions (Calypso and other in-house-developed solutions) to meet the business needs of the Group.

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

A Bachelor’s degree in IT or an equivalent NQF 7 qualification.

A Java certification.

3 to 5 years’ experience in Calypso (including solid experience in the use and application of version 14 or a later version) and Calypso-specific development and operations, including:

Knowledge of the Calypso architecture and deployment.

Custom enhancements.

System settings.

General Calypso maintenance – monitoring of logs, performance metrics, stop and start the application and deployment of changes.

Workflow configuration, accounting, scheduled tasks, end-of-day.

Booking of trades.

Confirmation and settlement.

5 to 7 years’ experience in:

IT development at an analyst level.

Programming and design in a Java JEE/J2EE environment.

Programming and design of Oracle databases; and

JBoss Application Server

About The Employer:

A leading financial services concern

