Calypso Analyst Developer (Financial Services)

Apr 19, 2023

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng

A leading financial services concern has a brilliant opportunity available for a qualified Calypso Analyst Developer.

Position Overview:
There is a current opportunity available for a Calypso Analyst Developer within the Business Solutions and Technology Department of a blue-chip financial services concern.

The main purpose of this position is to work closely with a team of developers to design/architect, develop, maintain, and support information technology (IT) solutions (Calypso and other in-house-developed solutions) to meet the business needs of the Group.

To be considered for this position, candidates must have:

  • A Bachelor’s degree in IT or an equivalent NQF 7 qualification.
  • A Java certification.
  • 3 to 5 years’ experience in Calypso (including solid experience in the use and application of version 14 or a later version) and Calypso-specific development and operations, including:
  • Knowledge of the Calypso architecture and deployment.
  • Custom enhancements.
  • System settings.
  • General Calypso maintenance – monitoring of logs, performance metrics, stop and start the application and deployment of changes.
  • Workflow configuration, accounting, scheduled tasks, end-of-day.
  • Booking of trades.
  • Confirmation and settlement.
  • 5 to 7 years’ experience in:
  • IT development at an analyst level.
  • Programming and design in a Java JEE/J2EE environment.
  • Programming and design of Oracle databases; and
  • JBoss Application Server

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Performance Bonus
  • Provident Fund
  • Group Life Assurance

